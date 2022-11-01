Giannis Antetokounmpo's Instagram Post After The Bucks Beat The Pistons

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Detroit Pistons by a score of 110-108 on Monday night in Wisconsin.

Antetokounmpo led the way with 31 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

After the win, the two-time MVP made a post to Instagram.

Antetokounmpo's caption: "The first six steps of the journey were great, but it’s a long road ahead. Keep going."

The post has nearly 220,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

So far, the Bucks have been the best team in the NBA to start the season.

They are 6-0 with wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Pistons.

Even more impressive, All-Star Khris Middleton and critical role player Pat Connaughton have yet to play in a game so far this season.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 33.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest.

Over the last five seasons, he has established himself as of one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA.

In 2021, he led the Bucks to the NBA Championship; this year, they are expected to be a contender again (they lost in Game 7 of the second last season).

Following their win on Monday night, they will once again host the Pistons on Wednesday night in Wisconsin and then head on the road to face off with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Friday night.