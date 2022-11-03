Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets An Amazing Video

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Detroit Pistons in Wisconsin, but earlier in the day, Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted out an incredible video.

The two-time MVP gifted the entire team a pair of his new signature Nike shoes.

Antetokounmpo: "Had to hook up the team with some Zoom Freak 4's!!"

In less than eight hours, the post has 21,000 likes and over 380,000 views.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have been sensational to start the season, and in the video, their great chemistry as an organization can be seen.

They are currently 6-0 with wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Pistons.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 33.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest.

At just 27 years old, he already has the resume of a Basketball Hall of Famer, but the most incredible part is that he is just now hitting his prime years.

In 2021, he led the Bucks to the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns, and this past season they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference (they lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the second round).

So far this season (and in their second-round series against the Celtics), they have been without All-Star Khris Middleton, which makes their strong start even more impressive.

After the Pistons, the Bucks will go to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves at the Target Center on Friday night.

They will more than likely be a contender for the 2023 NBA Championship.