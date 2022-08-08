LOOK At Steph Curry's Amazing Instagram Story On Monday

On Monday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry posted several things to his Instagram story.

One of the photos that he posted can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below.

Steph Curry's Instagram Story

Curry and the Warriors are fresh off winning the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics in June.

They beat the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the first three rounds.

Ironically, they lost Game 1 of the Finals at home to Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.

They then roared back to win four of the next five games, and closed out the series in Game 6.

That was the fourth title for the Warriors in the last eight seasons.

They had missed the NBA Playoffs in 2020 and 2021, but prior to that they had made the Finals five times in a row and won three titles.

Curry turned 34-years-old this season, but he averaged 25.5 points per game on 38% shooting from the three-point range.

He is still one of the top five players in all of basketball, and there is a case to be made he is the best.

The Warriors have built one of the best dynasties in NBA history, and arguably the best since Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dominated the 90's.

Right now, the Warriors are in a good spot to win even more titles.

Curry is still a superstar, and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are both just 32-years-old.

They also have tons of young talent on the roster.