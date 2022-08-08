Skip to main content
LOOK At Steph Curry's Amazing Instagram Story On Monday

LOOK At Steph Curry's Amazing Instagram Story On Monday

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry posted several things to his Instagram story on Monday. The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals in June.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry posted several things to his Instagram story. 

One of the photos that he posted can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below. 

Steph Curry's Instagram Story 

Steph Curry's Instagram Story 

Curry and the Warriors are fresh off winning the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics in June.  

They beat the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the first three rounds.

Ironically, they lost Game 1 of the Finals at home to Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. 

They then roared back to win four of the next five games, and closed out the series in Game 6. 

That was the fourth title for the Warriors in the last eight seasons. 

They had missed the NBA Playoffs in 2020 and 2021, but prior to that they had made the Finals five times in a row and won three titles.

Curry turned 34-years-old this season, but he averaged 25.5 points per game on 38% shooting from the three-point range. 

He is still one of the top five players in all of basketball, and there is a case to be made he is the best. 

The Warriors have built one of the best dynasties in NBA history, and arguably the best since Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dominated the 90's. 

Right now, the Warriors are in a good spot to win even more titles.

Curry is still a superstar, and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are both just 32-years-old.

They also have tons of young talent on the roster.  

USATSI_18514317_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK At Steph Curry's Amazing Instagram Story On Monday

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_18141464_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING REPORT: Details Of Kevin Durant's Meeting With Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_17690323_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What 4x NBA All-Star Paul Millsap Tweeted On Sunday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_12285081_168388303_lowres
News

Ed Davis Is Still Available In NBA Free Agency

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16012333_168388303_lowres
News

Trevor Ariza Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_15451748_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Eastern Conference Team Signs Trent Forrest

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_13596347_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Look At Kyrie Irving's Instagram Story On Sunday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17459212_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Joe Johnson And Lou Williams Go Head-To-Head At AEBL Pro-Am In Atlanta

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_6982200_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: 41-Year-Old Joe Johnson Plays Incredible Defense On Montrezl Harrell At AEBL Pro-Am

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago