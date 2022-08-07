LOOK: Steph Curry Tweeted 4 Photos On Saturday

On Saturday, August 6, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet with four photos.

Curry and the Warriors had a fantastic season where they won the NBA Championship over Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the first three rounds.

They actually lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals (at home in San Francisco) to the Celtics, but they roared back to win four out of the next five games and close it out in Game 6.

This was the fourth title that the Warriors have won in the last eight seasons.

They missed the NBA Playoffs in 2020 and 2021, but prior to that they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three NBA Championships.

From 2015-18, they played LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers four times in a row.

They went 3-1 in those trips to the NBA Finals, and then in 2019 they lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors.

Curry turned 34-years-old this season, but he still averaged 25.5 points per game on 38% shooting from the three-point range.

He also appears to still be in fantastic shape.

In addition, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are 32-years-old, while there is tons of young talent on the roster.

They have already formed one of the best dynasties in NBA history, but it's safe to say they could definitely win several more championships before Curry, Thompson and Green retire.