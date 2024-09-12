Stephen Curry Opens First-Ever Curry Brand Store in China
Stephen Curry is one of America's most iconic and recognizable athletes. In a world of competition between the top sportswear brands to have athlete representation, the Golden State Warriors superstar is one of Under Armour's biggest entities.
Curry debuted the latest in his signature sneaker line during the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Curry 12, during the 2024 Paris Olympics, in which Curry won his first-ever gold medal as one of the catalysts of Team USA's run.
He's a four-time NBA champion and is regarded as the greatest shooter to ever play the game, as well as one of the greatest point guards of all time. But on September 12, Curry achieved a new first.
With Under Armour, Curry and the company launched the Curry Brand in 2020. Now, Curry has opened the first Curry Brand-specific store in Chengdu, China – a huge metropolis located in Central China – called the Curry Brand House.
Curry was joined by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, who is the first signature athlete signed specifically to the Curry Brand. It was revealed earlier this week that Fox has made the details of his upcoming first signature shoe available, almost a year after signing with the brand in 2023.
The 3,300-square-foot store is located inside The Ring Chengdu, and another opening is slated for later during the current China tour Curry and Fox are embarking on together.
The second store is set to open in Xian, and is set to be "adjacent to an Under Armour store, which highlights the connectivity between the brans for customers while allowing for that Curry Brand-only experience for Curry fans," said Jason Archer, managing director of Under Armour Asia-Pacific, to FootwearNews.com.
Going forward, the Curry Brand has plans of potentially venturing into golf apparel and adding more athletes to its roster, as well as boosting the Curry Brand's international presence.
“Basketball is everywhere and we want to be everywhere,” Curry said during a media event. “And opening up our first Curry Brand store over there — I’m excited about just that entire experience of what does it mean not just here in the U.S., but internationally, and what we can do to make sure people know what that splash logo means and what it stands for, and what Curry Brand means and where Under Armour is going.”