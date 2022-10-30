VIRAL: Celtics Player Walks Into The Arena With A Full Batman Costume

On Sunday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Massachusetts, and before the game Grant Williams did not walk into the arena looking like he usually does.

Halloween is on Monday night, but the Celtics will not be playing that night, so on Sunday night Williams walked into the arena wearing a full Batman costume.

The video that Celtics on NBC Sports Boston posted has over 228,000 views in three hours.

Willams missed the team's last game, because he was suspended for one game (he got ejected in the previous game for making contact with an official).