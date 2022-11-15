Skip to main content

Hornets And Magic's Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports

The Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic are facing off in Florida on Monday night.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Charlotte Hornets are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Monday night, and for the game both teams have finalized their injury reports and announced their starting lineups.   

Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin, Bryce McGowens Dennis Smith Jr. and Mark Williams have been ruled out for the Hornets.      

Meanwhile, P.J. Washington has been upgraded to available.  

The Magic will be without Paolo Banchero, Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Jonathan Issac and Moritz Wagner. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The starting lineups for the game have been relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hornets will start Ball, Rozier, Oubre, Washington, Plumlee on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Magic will start Suggs, Franz Wagner, Okeke, Carter Jr., Bol on Monday."

LaMelo Ball had missed the first 13 games of the season before playing in Sunday's 132-115 loss against the Miami Heat. 

He had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists in his season debut, and even though it is the second night of a back-to-back, he is once again in the starting lineup. 

Having Ball back is huge for the Hornets because they are 3-11 in the 14 games they have played and in the middle of an eight-game losing streak. 

As for the Magic, they are also near the bottom of the standings in the Eastern Conference. 

Currently, they are 4-9 in their first 13 games, which has them as the 13th seed. 

They are coming off a solid win (114-97) over Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. 

Wendell Carter Jr. led the way with 20 points, ten rebounds and five assists.  

USATSI_18040450_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Hornets And Magic's Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18028615_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Heat's Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17263904_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Chris Paul's Updated Injury Status For Suns-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18323369_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Updated Injury Status For Suns-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19354133_168388303_lowres
News

Paolo Banchero's Injury Status For Hornets-Magic Game On Monday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18133236_168388303_lowres
News

Teams Who Could Explore Trade For Jae Crowder

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19423535_168388303_lowres
News

Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry Named NBA Players of the Week

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19310719_168388303_lowres
News

Is It Time For Golden State To Consider Trading James Wiseman?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19304481_168388303_lowres
News

The Miami Heat Have Made 2 Roster Moves

By Ben Stinar