Hornets And Magic's Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports

The Charlotte Hornets are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Monday night, and for the game both teams have finalized their injury reports and announced their starting lineups.

Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin, Bryce McGowens Dennis Smith Jr. and Mark Williams have been ruled out for the Hornets.

Meanwhile, P.J. Washington has been upgraded to available.

The Magic will be without Paolo Banchero, Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Jonathan Issac and Moritz Wagner.

The starting lineups for the game have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hornets will start Ball, Rozier, Oubre, Washington, Plumlee on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Magic will start Suggs, Franz Wagner, Okeke, Carter Jr., Bol on Monday."

LaMelo Ball had missed the first 13 games of the season before playing in Sunday's 132-115 loss against the Miami Heat.

He had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists in his season debut, and even though it is the second night of a back-to-back, he is once again in the starting lineup.

Having Ball back is huge for the Hornets because they are 3-11 in the 14 games they have played and in the middle of an eight-game losing streak.

As for the Magic, they are also near the bottom of the standings in the Eastern Conference.

Currently, they are 4-9 in their first 13 games, which has them as the 13th seed.

They are coming off a solid win (114-97) over Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

Wendell Carter Jr. led the way with 20 points, ten rebounds and five assists.