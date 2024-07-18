Caitlin Clark Sets WNBA Single-Game Assist Record
Caitlin Clark has set a new WNBA record. The rookie guard dished out a league-record 19 assists in the Indiana Fever's Wednesday night game against the Dallas Wings.
Clark finished Wednesday's game with 24 points, 19 assists and six rebounds. The previous single-game assist record was held by Courtney Vandersloot, dishing out 18 dimes for the Chicago Sky in a 2018 contest against the Fever.
Wednesday night's performance adds to the impressive rookie campaign Clark has enjoyed so far. On July 6, she also became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double. She scored 19 points, dished out 13 assists and collected 12 rebounds in an 83-78 win over the New York Liberty.
On Sunday, Clark became the WNBA's leader in assists, averaging 7.8 per game. That average is about to go up after Wednesday's game.
Clark's historic performance didn't end on a high note for the Fever, unfortunately. The Wings proved to be too much, defeating Indiana 101-93 in the final WNBA game until mid-August, as the league takes a break for the All-Star Game and 2024 Paris Olympics.
Wednesday's effort only adds to Clark's impressive resumé for WNBA Rookie of the Year. She's in a race with Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, who set the league record for consecutive double-doubles, recording 15 in a row before the streak was snapped.
Entering the 2024 season, there was a lot of hype surrounding this year's rookie class. Without question, Clark, Reese and others have lived up to the hype with their impressive play on the court.