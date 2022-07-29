Ja Morant's VIRAL Tweet On Thursday

On Thursday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter.

Morant: "wearing mids in 2022 is crazyyyy 😭 "

The post has over 34,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Morant and the Grizzlies had an excellent season this past year as they were the second seed in the Western Conference.

The 2019 second overall pick also made the first All-Star Game of his career.

In the NBA Playoffs, they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round in six games.

However, they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the second-round in six games.

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3 against the Warriors, and he did not play in the final three games of the series.

The Grizzlies were able to win Game 5 and force a Game 6, but without Morant in the lineup there was no way that they were going to knock off the Warriors.

The Warriors went on to beat Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals in just five games.

They also beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals in six games to win their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

For the Grizzlies, this was a good season that they can build off of.

They have a very young roster, and Morant is still just 22-years-old.

At that age, he is still so far from his prime that he will likely continue to get a lot better.