James Harden's Pre-Game Outfit Going Viral

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics for the first 2022-23 NBA regular season game.

Pre-game, NBA players are typically seen walking through the tunnels with stylish outfits, and Tuesday evening was no different.

The 2018 MVP was seen wearing a fabulous sweater, and the footage of him walking into the arena is going viral on Twitter.

The video from "Celtics on NBC Sports Boston" has 500,000 views in just two hours.

Therefore, fans are amused at his outfit.

This will be Harden's first full season with the 76ers because he was traded at last season's trading deadline from the Brooklyn Nets.

The 76ers now have a duo of All-Stars in Harden and Joel Embiid.

Harden has made the All-Star Game in each of the last ten seasons and is one of the best offensive players in the history of the league.

In their short time playing together, they led the 76ers to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and beat the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

However, they lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the second round in six games.

With a talented roster and veteran head coach (Doc Rivers), they should be expected to be a contender in the Eastern Conference this season.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are coming off a season where they made it all the way to the NBA Finals but lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.