James Harden Tweeted Out A Photo On Sunday

On Sunday, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden sent out a tweet with a photo. The 2017 NBA MVP was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers during the 2022 NBA season.

On Sunday, 2017 NBA MVP James Harden sent out a tweet with a photo. 

In the photo, Harden is on the cover of Haute Wine And Spirts. 

Harden captioned the tweet: "new beginnings"

The Philadelphia 76ers traded for Harden during the 2022 NBA season in a blockbuster deal that sent the Brooklyn Nets Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and picks. 

Harden had been traded to the Nets from the Houston Rockets in the season prior, and they formed a big-three with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. 

On paper, they were one of the best collections of talent ever, but they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks (Irving also got hurt in that series).  

His tenure in Brooklyn was much shorter than anyone had expected. 

On the 76ers, he forms one of the best duos in the NBA with All-Star center Joel Embiid. 

The 76ers had a solid season finishing the year as the 3rd seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They beat the Toronto Raptors in the first-round in six games, but lost to the Miami Heat in the second-round in six games. 

In the 21 regular season games he played for the 76ers, he averaged 21.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game. 

While he is seen as one of the best scorers to ever play in the league, he has also become one of the best point guards. 

He has averaged at least 7.5 assists per game since the 2016 NBA season. 

