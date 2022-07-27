Jaylen Brown Posts Photos To Instagram Story

On Wednesday, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown posted a ton of things to his Instagram story.

Two of the photos that he posted can be seen in the screenshots that are captured below.

Jaylen Brown's Instagram Story.

Jaylen Brown's Instagram Story.

Brown and the Celtics are fresh off making the NBA Finals last season, but they lost in six games to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The season was still very successful, because prior to this season they had been to the Eastern Conference Finals three times in five seasons.

Yet, this was their first time breaking through to make the NBA Finals in that span.

Brown has already been to the Conference Finals four times in his first six seasons in the NBA.

Recently, the 2021 All-Star was mentioned in a trade rumor.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Celtics made a trade offer (including Brown) to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.

Charania: "The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added."

Durant has been mentioned in many trade rumors because on June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."