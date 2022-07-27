Skip to main content
Jaylen Brown Posts Photos To Instagram Story

Jaylen Brown Posts Photos To Instagram Story

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown posted a ton of things to his Instagram story on Wednesday. The Celtics lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors last month. On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Celtics made a trade offer (including Brown) to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown posted a ton of things to his Instagram story.  

Two of the photos that he posted can be seen in the screenshots that are captured below. 

Jaylen Brown's Instagram Story.

Jaylen Brown's Instagram Story.

Jaylen Brown's Instagram Story.

Jaylen Brown's Instagram Story.

Brown and the Celtics are fresh off making the NBA Finals last season, but they lost in six games to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.  

The season was still very successful, because prior to this season they had been to the Eastern Conference Finals three times in five seasons.  

Yet, this was their first time breaking through to make the NBA Finals in that span.

Brown has already been to the Conference Finals four times in his first six seasons in the NBA. 

Recently, the 2021 All-Star was mentioned in a trade rumor. 

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Celtics made a trade offer (including Brown) to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. 

Charania: "The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added."

Durant has been mentioned in many trade rumors because on June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

USATSI_18425601_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Jaylen Brown Posts Photos To Instagram Story

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18291966_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Photos Of Jayson Tatum With Jay-Z And Kevin Hart

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_10535854_168388303_lowres
News

Former 76ers Player Signing With New Team

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_15545647_168388303_lowres
News

Former Golden State Warriors Player Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_10593717_168388303_lowres
News

Former NBA 1st-Round Pick Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18513181_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Massive Report About Draymond Green On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_6033256_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Dwight Howard Reportedly Interested In Joining The Brooklyn Nets

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_15923442_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Huge News About The Miami Heat's Pursuit Of Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17374898_168388303_lowres
News

Former Boston Celtics Draft Pick Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago