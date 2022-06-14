Tiger Woods? Check Out Jayson Tatum's Outfit Before Game 5
Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum was wearing a Tiger Woods t-shirt before Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The Celtics are tied up at 2-2 with the Golden State Warriors.
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are taking on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in California on Monday evening, and before the game Tatum was wearing a Tiger Woods t-shirt.
The Celtics and Warriors are currently tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 on the road at the TD Garden on Friday night.
This is the first time in Tatum's career that he has been to the Finals.
As for the Warriors, this is their sixth time in the Finals in the last eight seasons.
Game 6 will be back in Boston on Thursday evening.
