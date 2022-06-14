Check Out Jayson Tatum's Outfit Before Game 5

Skip to main content
Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum was wearing a Tiger Woods t-shirt before Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The Celtics are tied up at 2-2 with the Golden State Warriors.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are taking on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in California on Monday evening, and before the game Tatum was wearing a Tiger Woods t-shirt. 

The Celtics and Warriors are currently tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 on the road at the TD Garden on Friday night.  

This is the first time in Tatum's career that he has been to the Finals. 

As for the Warriors, this is their sixth time in the Finals in the last eight seasons. 

Game 6 will be back in Boston on Thursday evening. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

