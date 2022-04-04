LOOK: Jordan Poole's Awesome Kobe Bryant Shoes For Sunday's Game
Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors is wearing an incredible pair of (Los Angeles Lakers legend) Kobe Bryant shoes in Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
The Golden State Warriors are in Sacramento taking on the Kings on Sunday evening, and for the game Jordan Poole is wearing an awesome pair of Kobe Bryant shoes.
A photo of the shoes can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
The Warriors came into the evening as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 49-29 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.
