LOOK: Ex-NBA Star Josh Smith Commented On Anthony Edwards' Instagram Post

Last week, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards posted a video to Instagram of a new commercial that he is in. Former NBA star Josh Smith commented on the post. Smith played for the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans over his career.
Last week, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards posted a video to Instagram of a new Sprite commercial that he is in.

There were thousands of likes and hundreds of comments on the post. 

One of the people who commented was former NBA star Josh Smith.  

Josh Smith's Comment On Anthony Edward's Post 

Smith played 13 seasons in the NBA for Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans. 

The best years of his career came with the Hawks, who drafted him 17th overall in the 2004 NBA Draft.   

He played nine seasons for the Hawks, and averaged 15.3 points, 8.0 rebounds 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game in 674 regular season games for the franchise.  

Shockingly, he never made an All-Star Game, so he is definitely one of the best players in the history of the league to never make an All-Star team. 

As for Edwards, he is one of the rising stars in the NBA. 

He was the first overall pick out of UGA in 2020, and this past season was his second year in the NBA. 

The 21-year-old averaged 21.3 points per contest, and helped the Timberwolves make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler. 

They lost in the first-round to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, but it was still a very good season for the Timberwolves. 

Next season, they have a loaded roster that features D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Edwards.

They are going to be one of the contenders in the Western Conference.  

