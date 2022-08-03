Skip to main content

LOOK: Patrick Mahomes Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes commented on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' Instagram post.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted to Instagram. 

His post is getting a lot of traction, and one of the people that commented on it was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.  

Patrick Mahomes' Comment On LeBron James' Instagram Post 

Patrick Mahomes' Comment On LeBron James' Instagram Post 

Mahomes is one of the best players in the NFL, and he has made four straight trips to the Pro Bowl.     

In addition, he also led the Chiefs to the 2019 Super Bowl, where they beat the San Francisco 49ers. 

As for James, he just wrapped up his 19th season in the NBA and fourth season playing for the Lakers.

At 37-years-old, he averaged an outstanding 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.  

However, the Lakers did not have a good season. 

They were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with an abysmal 33-49 record. 

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament (the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans beat them out for the two play-in spots). 

This is the second time in four seasons that he has missed the playoffs with the Lakers (they also missed the playoffs in 2019).

In 2020, they won the NBA Championship, and in 2021 they lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first-round. 

In addition to the Lakers, James has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (two times) and the Miami Heat.

He won two titles with Dwyane Wade and the Heat in 2012 and 2013, and one title with the Cavs in 2016. 

USATSI_18769135_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Patrick Mahomes Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_11414479_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Kevin Durant Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_16967711_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Jayson Tatum Posts 3 Photos To Instagram Story

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_15567157_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What If The Clippers Signed This 10x NBA All-Star?

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17967240_168388303_lowres
News

What A Hornets-Jazz Trade Involving Donovan Mitchell Could Look Like

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_6981024_168388303_lowres
News

Norris Cole Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_4759356_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Magic Johnson Makes A Pitch To Adam Silver And The NBA

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18681178_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Huge Update On Kevin Durant Situation With Nets

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17944644_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago Bulls Officially Sign Goran Dragic

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago