LOOK: Patrick Mahomes Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted to Instagram.

His post is getting a lot of traction, and one of the people that commented on it was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes' Comment On LeBron James' Instagram Post

Mahomes is one of the best players in the NFL, and he has made four straight trips to the Pro Bowl.

In addition, he also led the Chiefs to the 2019 Super Bowl, where they beat the San Francisco 49ers.

As for James, he just wrapped up his 19th season in the NBA and fourth season playing for the Lakers.

At 37-years-old, he averaged an outstanding 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

However, the Lakers did not have a good season.

They were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with an abysmal 33-49 record.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament (the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans beat them out for the two play-in spots).

This is the second time in four seasons that he has missed the playoffs with the Lakers (they also missed the playoffs in 2019).

In 2020, they won the NBA Championship, and in 2021 they lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first-round.

In addition to the Lakers, James has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (two times) and the Miami Heat.

He won two titles with Dwyane Wade and the Heat in 2012 and 2013, and one title with the Cavs in 2016.