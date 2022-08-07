Kevin Durant's VIRAL TWEET On Saturday Night

On Saturday night, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that went viral.

The post has over 44,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Durant is coming off a fantastic individual season where he averaged 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field.

He also averaged 6.4 assits per game, which were a career-high.

Yet, the Nets had a tough season as a team.

After being seen as a preseason favorite to win the NBA Championship, they finished as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

In the NBA Playoffs, they lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Even worse, Tatum and the Celtics swept the Nets.

The loss led to a lot of criticism, and there is now a lot of uncertainties about the future of the roster.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

As of August 7, Durant still remains a member of the Nets, but the season does not start until October.

Training camp will begin in September, so a resolution of being traded or staying on the team, will have to come eventually.

In addition to the Nets, Durant has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.

He was the first overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft when the Thunder were still the Seattle SuperSonics.

He is a two-time NBA Champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP and one-time NBA MVP.