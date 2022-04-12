Here's What Kevin Love Put On His Instagram Story Before The Cavs Play The Nets

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in New York City to take on the Brooklyn Nets in the play-in tournament on Tuesday evening, and before the game Kevin Love posted a story to his Instagram.

Screenshot from Kevin Love's Instagram story on April 12, 2022.

Love and the Cavs had an excellent season finishing with a 44-38 record, after missing the postseason for the last three years.

The winner of Tuesday's contest becomes the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference for the NBA Playoffs.

The loser will get one more shot at a chance to be the eighth seed in the east for the playoffs.

