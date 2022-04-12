Here's What Kevin Love Put On His Instagram Story Before The Cavs Play The Nets
Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in Brooklyn to play the Nets on Tuesday evening.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in New York City to take on the Brooklyn Nets in the play-in tournament on Tuesday evening, and before the game Kevin Love posted a story to his Instagram.
Love and the Cavs had an excellent season finishing with a 44-38 record, after missing the postseason for the last three years.
The winner of Tuesday's contest becomes the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference for the NBA Playoffs.
The loser will get one more shot at a chance to be the eighth seed in the east for the playoffs.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.