LOOK: Kyrie Irving Posted To Instagram On Friday

On Friday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving made a post to Instagram that has over 46,000 likes.

Irving just finished up his third season with the Nets, and they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

The 2011 first overall pick signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but his tenure with the franchise has not gone as planned.

They have won just one playoff series in that time span (2021 against the Celtics).

Kevin Durant also signed with Brooklyn during the summer of 2019, but he did not play in the first season due to injury.

Yet, in two seasons playing together, they do not even have a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals to show for it.

In 2021, they lost in a Game 7 on their home floor at Barclays Center to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Irving got injured during the series, but they had Durant and James Harden in Game 7 and still lost.

This season, they traded Harden and Paul Milsap to the Philadelphia 76ers, and got back three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons (and draft picks and Seth Curry and Andre Drummond).

However, Simmons did not play in a game during the 2021-22 season.

This offseason has been full of rumors, because on June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."