Kyrie Irving's Pre-Game Outfit For Hornets-Nets Game

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are facing off with the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on Sunday evening in New York.

The game will be Irving's first home game of the 2021-22 NBA season, and before the game the Nets posted a photo of Irving walking into the arena.  

The photo of his pre-game outfit can be seen in the tweet hat tis embedded below from the team. 

The Nets are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-35 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season. 

