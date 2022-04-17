Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving's Pre-Game Outfit Before The Nets Played The Celtics

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 1.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, and before the game the Nets shared a photo of Kyrie Irving walking into the arena.

Irving used to play for the Celtics for two seasons, before he joined the Nets.   

Last season, the Nets and Celtics also faced off in the first-round of the playoffs, and the Nets won the series in just five games (4-1). 

