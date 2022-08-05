Skip to main content

LOOK: Antonio Brown Comments On LeBron's Instagram

Antonio Brown commented on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' Instagram post. Brown is a free agent, but he has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Recently, LeBron James posted an awesome photo to Instagram, and the post has thousands of comments and almost two million likes.

One of the people that commented on the post was seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown. 

Brown is currently a free agent, but he is one of the best players to ever play in the NFL. 

He has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  

In 2021, he helped Tom Brady and the Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. 

As for James, he is coming off his fourth season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, but they did not have a good season. 

They went just 33-49, and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

At 37-years-old, James is still one of the top ten players in the world, and he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season. 

Next season will be his fifth in Los Angeles, and 20th in the NBA as a whole (he will also turn 38 during the season). 

James is a four-time NBA Champion, and has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers (two times) in addition to the Lakers. 

He won two titles with the Heat, and one title with the Cavs. 

In 2020, he won his most recent titles with the Lakers. 

