Look At Kyrie Irving's Instagram Story On Sunday

On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving posted several things to his Instagram story.

One of them can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below.

Kyrie Irving's Instagram Story

Irving is coming off a fantastic individual season where he averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

Yet, the Nets were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Irving signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but in his three seasons with the franchise they have only won just one playoff series.

Prior to the Nets, Irving played two seasons for the Celtics.

Before the Celtics, he was the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He would play with the Cavs until the summer of 2017 when he was traded to Boston.

In the first few seasons, the Cavs were not a good team.

However, in the summer of 2014, LeBron James left the Miami Heat to return to Cleveland.

Irving and James played together for three seasons (with Kevin Love), and they made the NBA Finals all three times.

In 2016, they completed the greatest comeback in the history of the NBA Finals (they had been down 3-1), and beat the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Championship.

When Irving joined Brooklyn, he teamed up with Kevin Durant.

They had been expected to be one of the best duos in the history of the NBA.

So far, it has not gone as planned.