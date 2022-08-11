Nicolas Claxton Commented On Ja Morant's Instagram Post

On Wednesday, All-Star point guard Ja Morant celebrated his 23rd birthday.

The Memphis Grizzlies superstar made a post to Instagram.

There are thousands of likes on the post, and one of the people who commented was Brooklyn Nets star Nicolas Claxton.

Nicolas Claxton's Comment

Claxton and Morant were both drafted in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Nets selected Claxton with the 31st overall pick (first pick of the second-round) out of the University of Georgia.

He has a solid career so far, and averaged 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest last year.

The Nets were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, but they were swept by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

As for Morant, he was the second overall pick out of Murray State by the Grizzlies in 2019.

This past season, he made the first All-Star Game of his career, and he was also named a starter.

Morant averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest.

The Grizzlies were the second seed in the Western Conference, and they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round in six games.

However, they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the second-round in six games.

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and he did not play in a game the rest of the series.

The Grizzlies are definitely a team to watch next season.