LOOK: Chris Paul's Instagram Story On Wednesday

On Wednesday, Phoenix Suns superstar point guard Chris Paul reposted a photo to his Instagram story.

Chris Paul's Instagram Story On Wednesday

Paul and the Suns are coming off a very solid season where they were the first seed in the Western Conference, and they also had the best regular season record in the entire NBA.

They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in six games.

Following the series win over the Pelicans, they took a 2-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the second-round.

However, Luka Doncic and the Mavs roared back to win four out of the next five games.

They also won a Game 7 on the road in Arizona, which advanced them to the Western Conference Finals.

The Suns were sent home earlier than most had expected.

A Conference Finals matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Suns had seemed inevitable.

Instead, the Mavs advanced, but they lost to Steph Curry and the Warriors in five games.

The Warriors then went on to win their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons when they beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in June.

In 2021, the Suns ended a ten-year playoff drought when Paul arrived.

He helped them not only make the NBA Playoffs, but reach the NBA Finals.

They went from being a non-playoff team to a Finals team in one season.

While the run was widely impressive, they did lose to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the Finals.