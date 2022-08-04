Skip to main content

LOOK: Chris Paul's Instagram Story On Wednesday

Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul reposted a photo to his Instagram story on Wednesday. The Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks this past season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday, Phoenix Suns superstar point guard Chris Paul reposted a photo to his Instagram story. 

Chris Paul's Instagram Story On Wednesday 

Chris Paul's Instagram Story On Wednesday 

Paul and the Suns are coming off a very solid season where they were the first seed in the Western Conference, and they also had the best regular season record in the entire NBA. 

They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in six games. 

Following the series win over the Pelicans, they took a 2-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the second-round. 

However, Luka Doncic and the Mavs roared back to win four out of the next five games. 

They also won a Game 7 on the road in Arizona, which advanced them to the Western Conference Finals.  

The Suns were sent home earlier than most had expected.

A Conference Finals matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Suns had seemed inevitable. 

Instead, the Mavs advanced, but they lost to Steph Curry and the Warriors in five games. 

The Warriors then went on to win their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons when they beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in June. 

In 2021, the Suns ended a ten-year playoff drought when Paul arrived. 

He helped them not only make the NBA Playoffs, but reach the NBA Finals. 

They went from being a non-playoff team to a Finals team in one season. 

While the run was widely impressive, they did lose to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the Finals. 

USATSI_16152469_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Chris Paul's Instagram Story On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_18703209_168388303_lowres
News

The Indiana Pacers Have Reportedly Signed A New Player

By Brett Siegel19 minutes ago
USATSI_17301670_168388303_lowres
News

New Dallas Mavericks Star Sends Out A Tweet

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_18467018_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Steph Curry's Instagram Story On Thursday

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_17440747_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Brett Siegel39 minutes ago
USATSI_18153302_168388303_lowres (2)
News

Update Given On Kyrie Irving's Status With Brooklyn Nets

By Brett Siegel43 minutes ago
USATSI_17987275_168388303_lowres
News

Former First-Round Pick And 13-Year Veteran Remains A Free Agent

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17437474_168388303_lowres
News

OKC Thunder Officially Re-Sign Veteran Mike Muscala

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17821988_168388303_lowres
News

The Future Of LeBron James And The Lakers Remains Uncertain

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago