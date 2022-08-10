Skip to main content
LOOK: Dennis Schröder Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

Dennis Schröder commented on LeBron James' most recent Instagram post. Schroder played this past season for the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. In 2021, Schroeder and James were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers.
Recently, LeBron James made a post to Instagram.

James commented his post: "So so excited for James and his family to represent our @ipromiseschool and @ljfamfoundation at @nascar today!!! Thank you @rfkracing for this unbelievable experience and best of luck to @c_buescher and the No. 17 on the track. Let’s go!! 🙏🏾💚👑" 

There were thousands of likes and hundreds of comments on the post.

One of the people who commented was NBA star Dennis Schröder.

Schröder played for the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets this past season. 

He began his season playing for Boston where he averaged 14.4 points and 4.2 assists per contest in 49 games. 

After that, he was traded to Houston where he played 15 games, and averaged 10.9 points and 5.9 assists per game. 

In 2021, Schröder was on the Los Angeles Lakers and teammates with James. 

He averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game, and started in all 61 regular season games that he played in. 

The Lakers lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns that season. 

This past season, the Lakers were expected to be a contender for a title. 

Instead, they went just 33-49, which had them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

Even at 37-years-old, he is still a top-ten player in the NBA. 

