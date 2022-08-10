LOOK: Donavan Mitchell Comments On Kyle Kuzma's Instagram Post

On Wednesday, Kyle Kuzma made a post to Instagram of his highlights from playing in a Pro-Am game in Utah.

Kuzma wrote in the caption: "Man that was fun last night Utah! Glad I could put on a show for you all! Until next time! ❤️🏀 @brandont824 @powderleague good looks!"

There are already tons of likes and comments, and one of the comments on the post is from Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell (h/t Lakers Daily).

Donovan Mitchell's Comment

Kuzma began his career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers for four seasons.

In 2020, he helped them win the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

Last summer, he was traded to the Washington Wizards in the blockbuster trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Lakers.

He averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest for the Wizards last season.

The rebounds and assists were both career-highs.

At 27-years-old, he is just starting to reach his prime years, and he definitely has the potential to make an All-Star Game.

The Wizards have a solid big-three of Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kuzma.

As for Mitchell, he had another stellar season averaging 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest.

The Jazz were the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

Doncic and the Mavs made it all the way to the way to the Western Conference Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors.