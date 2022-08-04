Skip to main content

Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green posted something to his Instagram story on Thursday. The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals this past season for their fourth title in eight seasons.
On Thursday, Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green posted something to his Instagram story. 

Green and the Warriors are coming off winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.  

They beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in June to seal the title. 

In 2020 and 2021, they had missed the NBA Playoffs in back-to-back seasons, but prior to that they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles.

Green has been one of the most important players to their dynasty, because he is a the ultimate glue-guy.  

He is an excellent defender, passer and rebounder. 

The productivity he has makes life easier for Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. 

He was selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Michigan State, and he is one of the best second-round picks of all-time. 

After playing in the NBA for a decade, he has already won four NBA Championships, made four All-Star Games, won a Defensive Player of The Year Award and made seven All-Defensive Teams. 

While Curry and Thompson are the top scoring threats, they more than likely do not have the kind of success that they have had without Green. 

Green and Thompson are both still just 32-years-old, while Curry is 34 (but appears to be in fantastic shape) 

Therefore, their run could be far from over, and there is a good case to be made that they could win several more titles. 

LOOK: Draymond Green's Instagram Story On Thursday

