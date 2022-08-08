LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday

On Monday, Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram.

Howard spent last season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, which was his third stint with the franchise.

He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest in 60 games.

At 36-years-old, he is far from his prime, but is still a very solid player that can be counted on in a bench role.

As for the team, the Lakers had an awful season.

They went just 33-49, and finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

Howard was on a team that featured Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Anthony Davis.

With that roster, they should have at least made the playoffs.

Howard has has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.

The best years of his career (by far) came with the Magic.

In 2009, he led them to the NBA Finals, but they lost to Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.

He is also a three-time Defensive Player of The Year Award winner.

In 2020, Howard was back with the Lakers for his second tenure with the franchise, and he helped them win the NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the bubble.

Right now, he is a free agent available for any team in the league to sign.

There is no question that he would be a solid pickup for a of teams.