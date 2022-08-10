LOOK: Kent Bazemore Comments On Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post

Skip to main content
LOOK: Former Lakers Star Comments On Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post

Kent Bazemore commented on Russell Westbrook's recent Instagram post. The two were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Recently, nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook made a post to Instagram. 

Westbrook captioned the post: "Had the best time connecting with our young people for the return of our Why Not? Foundation Basketball Camp. Over 100 campers from across LA came to elevate the fundamentals of their game for free. #whynot #fortheinnercity"  

There were thousands of likes and comments on the post, and one of the people who commented was Kent Bazemore. 

Kent Bazemore's Comment On Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post 

The two were teammates this past season on the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Bazemore averaged 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest, while Westbrook put up 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists.   

The Lakers had been expected to be a contender for an NBA Championship, but they went just 33-49 and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.  

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament, which was a major surprise.   

The San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans beat them out for the two play-in spots.   

A team with Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis had been expected to do much better.  

Shams Charania of The Athletic recently reported that Bazemore agreed to a deal to join the Sacramento Kings. 

Charania: "Free agent forward Kent Bazemore has agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

As for Westbrook, he opted into the final year of his contract that will pay him $47.1 million next season. 

