Quentin Richardson Comments On Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post

Recently, Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook made a post to Instagram.

Westbrook wrote in the caption: "Had the best time connecting with our young people for the return of our Why Not? Foundation Basketball Camp. Over 100 campers from across LA came to elevate the fundamentals of their game for free. #whynot #fortheinnercity"

The post had thousands of likes and comments, and one of the people who commented was former NBA star Quentin Richardson.

Quentin Richardson's comment on Russell Westbrook's Post

Richardson played for the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat over his 13-years in the NBA.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Clippers, and his career-high in points per game came when he averaged 17.2 points per contest with the team in 2004.

After the Clippers, he had a very solid season for the Phoenix Suns before joining the Knicks for the next four seasons.

With the Knicks, he averaged a career-high 7.2 rebounds per contest in 2007.

After the Knicks, he played one season the Heat and two for the Magic.

In 2013, he returned to New York and played one game for the Knicks.

Overall, he had a very solid NBA career.

As for Westbrook, he just finished up his first season playing for the Lakers, and averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest.

The 2017 MVP has also played for the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder.