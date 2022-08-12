LOOK: Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets Photo That Went Viral

Skip to main content
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo that went viral.
Antetokounmpo is coming off another fantastic year where he averaged 29.9 points per game.  

The Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in five games. 

After that, they faced off with the Boston Celtics in the second-round.

They took the Celtics to a Game 7, but they lost on the road in the final game of the series.  

However, Khris Middleton did not play in any games of the series due to injury, so what they did was actually impressive without one of their best players.

The Celtics would go on to beat the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals in another Game 7, but they ended up losing to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. 

As for the Bucks, they are one of the true contenders in the east.

In 2021, they won the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns, which was the first title of Antetokounmpo's career. 

At just 27-years-old, Antetokounmpo already has the resume of a first ballot Hall of Famer. 

He is not only a champion, but also a Finals MVP, Defensive Player of The Year and two-time NBA MVP winner. 

The Bucks will more than likely be one of the best teams in the NBA next year. 

Antetokounmpo is just now entering the prime years of his career, which is scary for the rest of the league. 

