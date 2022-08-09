LOOK: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Tweet Is Going Viral

On Tuesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo, and the post has over 15,000 likes in just a few hours.

Antetokounmpo is currently playing for the Greece National Team, and he had 31 points and ten rebounds in just 20 minutes on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a solid season where they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

The two-time MVP averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebound and 5.8 assists per contest.

The Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in just five games.

In the second-round, they lost to the Boston Celtics in a Game 7.

However, they played the entire series without their second best offensive player in Khris Middleton.

Therefore, the fact that they took the Celtics to seven games was actually impressive.

The Celtics ended up making the NBA Finals, but they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Game 6.

In 2021, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to the NBA Finals, and they beat the Phoenix Suns in six games.

That was the first title of Antetokounmpo's career.

At just 27-years-old, he already has the resume of a first ballot Hall of Famer.

He is considered by many to be one of the top-five players on the planet, and he is just now hitting the prime years of his career.

There is no question that he will have the Bucks in contention for titles for years to come.

He could end up going down as one of the top-20 players to ever play in the NBA.