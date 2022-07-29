LOOK: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Post On Friday

On Friday, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with two photos.

In the photos, Antetokounmpo is wearing his player edition Nike shoes.

The post has nearly 7,000 likes in less than two hours.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks had a solid season finishing as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They beat the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, but lost to the Boston Celtics in the second-round in a Game 7.

In the first-round against the Bulls, star shooting guard Khris Middleton got injured.

He did not play in any games in the second-round series against the Celtics, so they still took the Celtics to seven games without their second best offensive player.

The Celtics ended up beating the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference (in another Game 7).

Therefore, they made the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2008 season when they had Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

However, they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games, which was the fourth title in eight seasons for the Warriors.

In 2021, the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals, which was the first NBA Championship of Antetokounmpo's career.

The superstar forward was drafted in 2013, and he is still just 27-years-old.

He is already a two-time MVP, Finals MVP and Defensive Player of The Year.

As he enters his prime years, he has a chance to be one of the best 25 players to ever play in the NBA.