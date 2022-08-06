Skip to main content

LOOK: Isaiah Thomas Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

Isaiah Thomas commented on LeBron James' Instagram post. Thomas played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks last season, and the best years of his career came with the Boston Celtics.
Recently, LeBron James made a post to Instagram that got over two million likes and thousands of comments.

One of the people who commented was two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas.

Isaiah Thomas' Comment On LeBron James' Post 

Thomas spent last year playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.

He finished the year with the Hornets, who lost in the play-in tournament to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. 

The former Washington star averaged 8.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 22 games. 

His best seasons came when he played for the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics. 

In Boston, he made his two trips to the All-Star Game, and helped the team reach the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals. 

He's been teammates with James two different times (this season on the Lakers and briefly on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018.  

In 550 regular season games, he has a very impressive career average of 17.7 points per game. 

As for James, he just finished his 19th season in the NBA and fourth season playing for the Lakers.

He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

Even at 37-years-old he is one of the top ten players in the world. 

However, the Lakers had a tough season that saw them go 33-49 and finish as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

They missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament, which was a major disappointment considering who they had on their roster. 

LOOK: Isaiah Thomas Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

