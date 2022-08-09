LOOK: James Harden Tweeted Something On Tuesday

On Tuesday, Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden sent out a tweet at 5:43 AM Eastern Time.

Harden: "rise & grind!"

The ten-time NBA All-Star just finished up this past season playing for the 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets.

He began his season with Brooklyn, but was traded to the 76ers at the trading deadline in a blockbuster deal that also sent Ben Simmons to the Nets.

Harden averaged 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 10.3 assists per contest in 65 regular season games.

44 games came with the Nets, and the other 21 were playing with the 76ers

The 76ers finished the season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Toronto Raptors in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in six games.

However, they lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the second-round in six games.

While the loss was disappointing, the 76ers should be expected to be a lot better this season.

Harden and All-Star center Joel Embiid now have a full season to play together before the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The dynamic duo is one of the best in the entire NBA, and there is a solid enough roster around them to be competing for a title.

Not to mention they also have an NBA Champion head coach in Doc Rivers.

In addition to the Nets and 76ers, Harden has also played for the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

In 2018, Harden won the NBA's MVP Award while playing for the Rockets.