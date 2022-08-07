Skip to main content
VIRAL: James Harden Tweets A Photo On Sunday

James Harden tweeted out a photo on Sunday. The 2018 NBA MVP spent last season playing for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
On Sunday, NBA All-Star James Harden tweeted out a photo from his Twitter account. 

The ten-time NBA All-Star just finished up his 13th season in the NBA.

He began the season on the Brooklyn Nets, but was traded at the trading deadline to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The blockbuster deal included three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons heading to Brooklyn.

Simmons did not play in a game last season for either the 76ers or Nets.

With the 76ers, Harden and All-Star center Joel Embiid formed one of the best duos in all of basketball.

They finished the year as the fourth season in the east, and beat the Toronto Raptors in the first-round in six games.

In the second-round, they lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in six games.

Even though they lost early in the playoffs, there is a lot to be excited about in Philadelphia.

They now have a full season of Embiid and Harden together, and they will likely be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Harden began his career as the third overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He played his college basketball at Arizona State.

With the Thunder, he was a 6th Man, but in 2012 he was traded to the Houston Rockets before the season began. 

In Houston is where he became a superstar.

He made the All-Star Game that season, and has made it every year since then. 

In 2018, he won the NBA MVP Award.

