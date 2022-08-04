Skip to main content

LOOK: Jarvis Landry Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

Jarvis Landry commented on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' Instagram post. Landry is on the New Orleans Saints, and previously played for the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a post to Instagram.

The post got millions of likes and thousands of comments, and one of the people who commented was NFL superstar Jarvis Landry. 

Jarvis Landry's Comment On LeBron's Instagram Post 

Jarvis Landry's Comment On LeBron's Instagram Post 

Landry is one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL, and he just joined the New Orleans Saints.  

Previously, he had spent the last four seasons playing for the Cleveland Browns. 

Prior to the Browns, he played for the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him with the 63rd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. 

He is currently 29-years-old and a very impressive five-time Pro Bowler. 

As for James, he is coming off his fourth season playing for the Lakers, and he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest as a 37-year-old.

Even at his age, he is still one of the ten best players in the world, which is remarkable. 

However, the Lakers did not have a good season. 

They went just 33-49, and were the 11th seed in the Western Conference, which meant they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

James and the Lakers also missed the playoffs in 2019, but they won the 2020 NBA Championship the following season. 

Next season will be his fifth season playing for the Lakers and 20th in the NBA as a whole.

He has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and Miami Heat. 

With the Cavs, he won one title and with the Heat he won two titles.

He is a four-time NBA Champion, four-time NBA Finals MVP and four-time NBA MVP. 

USATSI_14183334_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Jarvis Landry Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar20 seconds ago
USATSI_17680255_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Carlos Boozer Comments On Odell Beckham Jr's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_9864083_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: 2016 NBA Champion ARRESTED

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_17225519_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Here's The Photo John Wall Tweeted On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar51 minutes ago
USATSI_17993166_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Should The Miami Heat Sign Montrezl Harrell?

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_16223507_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Bring Back Former Player

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17834399_168388303_lowres
News

This Former First-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17426732_168388303_lowres
Betting

Could Ja Morant Team Up With This 12-Time NBA All-Star?

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17998235_168388303_lowres
Betting

Latest Betting Odds For Where Kevin Durant Plays Next Season If It's Not The Nets

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago