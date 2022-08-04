LOOK: Jarvis Landry Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a post to Instagram.

The post got millions of likes and thousands of comments, and one of the people who commented was NFL superstar Jarvis Landry.

Jarvis Landry's Comment On LeBron's Instagram Post

Landry is one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL, and he just joined the New Orleans Saints.

Previously, he had spent the last four seasons playing for the Cleveland Browns.

Prior to the Browns, he played for the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him with the 63rd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He is currently 29-years-old and a very impressive five-time Pro Bowler.

As for James, he is coming off his fourth season playing for the Lakers, and he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest as a 37-year-old.

Even at his age, he is still one of the ten best players in the world, which is remarkable.

However, the Lakers did not have a good season.

They went just 33-49, and were the 11th seed in the Western Conference, which meant they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

James and the Lakers also missed the playoffs in 2019, but they won the 2020 NBA Championship the following season.

Next season will be his fifth season playing for the Lakers and 20th in the NBA as a whole.

He has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and Miami Heat.

With the Cavs, he won one title and with the Heat he won two titles.

He is a four-time NBA Champion, four-time NBA Finals MVP and four-time NBA MVP.