LOOK: Jayson Tatum's Instagram Post On Friday

On Friday, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum made a post to Instagram with several photos from his kid's camp.

Tatum and the Celtics are coming off a fantastic season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs, which was a major surprise.

After that, they beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a Game 7 in the second-round, and Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

In the NBA Finals, they beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 on the road in San Francisco.

However, Steph Curry and the Warriors would win four out of the next five games, and win the series in Game 6.

That was the fourth title for the Warriors in the last eight seasons, and Tatum's first time ever being in the Finals.

Therefore, the season was still a massive success for the Celtics.

Tatum had previously been to the Eastern Conference Finals two times, and lost both times.

In 2020, Jimmy Butler and the Heat beat them in the bubble in Orlando, Florida.

This was the first time in many years that the franchise had gotten over the hump and made a trip to the Finals.

The last time the Celtics had been to the Finals was in 2010 when they had Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce on the roster.