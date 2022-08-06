Skip to main content

LOOK: Jayson Tatum's Instagram Post On Friday

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum posted photos to Instagram on Friday. The Celtics lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors this past season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Friday, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum made a post to Instagram with several photos from his kid's camp. 

Tatum and the Celtics are coming off a fantastic season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs, which was a major surprise. 

After that, they beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a Game 7 in the second-round, and Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals. 

In the NBA Finals, they beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 on the road in San Francisco.   

However, Steph Curry and the Warriors would win four out of the next five games, and win the series in Game 6.

That was the fourth title for the Warriors in the last eight seasons, and Tatum's first time ever being in the Finals.  

Therefore, the season was still a massive success for the Celtics. 

Tatum had previously been to the Eastern Conference Finals two times, and lost both times.

In 2020, Jimmy Butler and the Heat beat them in the bubble in Orlando, Florida. 

This was the first time in many years that the franchise had gotten over the hump and made a trip to the Finals. 

The last time the Celtics had been to the Finals was in 2010 when they had Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce on the roster. 

USATSI_18290906_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Jayson Tatum's Instagram Post On Friday

By Ben Stinar18 seconds ago
USATSI_16239030_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Donovan Mitchell's Incredible Tweet On Friday

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_10527306_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Isaiah Thomas Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_15773177_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 6 - The "Phildelphia 76ers" Are Born

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_7595812_168388303_lowres
News

7x NBA All-Star STILL A Free Agent For Any Team To Sign

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_18153118_168388303_lowres (1)
News

LOOK: Brooklyn Nets Tweet A Video Of Kyrie Irving

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_14150365_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo And LeBron James As Teammates? Here's How It Could Have Happened

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_12143841_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Steph Curry Tweeted A Viral Video On Friday

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_17877150_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Antonio Brown Comments On LeBron's Instagram

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago