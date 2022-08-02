Skip to main content

LOOK: Jayson Tatum Posts 3 Photos To Instagram Story

On Tuesday, Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum posted three photos to his Instagram story. Tatum and the Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals this past season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Tuesday, Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum posted three photos to his Instagram story.

Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story 

Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story 

Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story 

Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story 

Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story 

Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story 

Tatum and the Celtics are coming off a phenomenal season where they made it all the way to the NBA Finals.   

They were the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs.  

The Nets, who have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, had been expected to be a title contender.   

In the next two rounds, the Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 and the Miami Heat in Game 7.  

In the NBA Finals, they won the first game of the series on the road in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors. 

However, Steph Curry and the Warriors would go 4-1 in the next five games, and win the 2022 NBA Championship over the Celtics. 

That was the fourth title for the Warriors in the last eight seasons, and the sixth time they have been to the NBA Finals in eight seasons. 

Prior to missing the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles. 

As for the Celtics, any loss in the NBA Finals is devastating, but it was still a great season considering their recent history. 

They have been to the Eastern Conference Finals four times in the last six years, and now finally have a trip to the NBA Finals to show for it. 

USATSI_16967711_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Jayson Tatum Posts 3 Photos To Instagram Story

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_15567157_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What If The Clippers Signed This 10x NBA All-Star?

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_17967240_168388303_lowres
News

What A Hornets-Jazz Trade Involving Donovan Mitchell Could Look Like

By Brett Siegel24 minutes ago
USATSI_6981024_168388303_lowres
News

Norris Cole Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_4759356_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Magic Johnson Makes A Pitch To Adam Silver And The NBA

By Ben Stinar46 minutes ago
USATSI_18681178_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Huge Update On Kevin Durant Situation With Nets

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17944644_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago Bulls Officially Sign Goran Dragic

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_15981567_168388303_lowres (1)
News

How Is This Former Lakers Star Still A Free Agent?

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17843453_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Monday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago