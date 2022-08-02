LOOK: Jayson Tatum Posts 3 Photos To Instagram Story

On Tuesday, Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum posted three photos to his Instagram story.

Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story

Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story

Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story

Tatum and the Celtics are coming off a phenomenal season where they made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

They were the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs.

The Nets, who have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, had been expected to be a title contender.

In the next two rounds, the Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 and the Miami Heat in Game 7.

In the NBA Finals, they won the first game of the series on the road in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors.

However, Steph Curry and the Warriors would go 4-1 in the next five games, and win the 2022 NBA Championship over the Celtics.

That was the fourth title for the Warriors in the last eight seasons, and the sixth time they have been to the NBA Finals in eight seasons.

Prior to missing the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles.

As for the Celtics, any loss in the NBA Finals is devastating, but it was still a great season considering their recent history.

They have been to the Eastern Conference Finals four times in the last six years, and now finally have a trip to the NBA Finals to show for it.