Skip to main content
LOOK: Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story With Bam Adebayo From De'Aaron Fox's Wedding

LOOK: Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story With Bam Adebayo From De'Aaron Fox's Wedding

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum posted a video to his Instagram story with Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo from De'Aaron Fox's wedding. Tatum and the Celtics lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum posted a video to his Instagram story with Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo from De'Aaron Fox's wedding.   

The video was shared on Twitter by ClutchPoints.  

ClutchPoints: "Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo turning up to T-Pain at De'Aaron Fox's wedding"

Tatum and the Celtics ironically beat the Adebayo and the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals this past season.

The series was incredible, and went all the way to a Game 7 in Miami, but the Celtics were able to prevail on the road. 

In 2020, the Heat had beaten the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. 

They ended up losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the bubble in Orlando, Florida.  

This past season, the Celtics got their revenge, but they also lost in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics squared off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and they won Game 1 on the road in California. 

However, the Warriors would rally back to win four out of five games, and win the series in Game 6. 

This was the fourth time in the last eight seasons that Curry and the Warriors captured an NBA Championship.

They missed the NBA Playoffs in 2020 and 2021, but prior to that they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles. 

Both Tatum and the Celtics and Adebayo and the Heat will likely be contenders once again next season. 

The two teams have a great mix of young and veteran talent. 

USATSI_16054953_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story With Bam Adebayo From De'Aaron Fox's Wedding

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_12172535_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: LeBron James Quote Tweets An Awesome Photo

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_17903251_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

VIRAL: Ja Morant Tweets A Photo

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_18150128_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 7 - Jerry West Retires From Lakers

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_10241695_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: LeBron James' Wife Posts Amazing Instagram Story

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_17182076_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Viral Video Of Royce O'Neal On Saturday

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_17150946_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Viral Video Of Kevin Durant And James Harden With Travis Scott

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_18042298_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Incredible Video Of Russell Westbrook On Saturday

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_16988599_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Steph Curry Tweeted 4 Photos On Saturday

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago