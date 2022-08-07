LOOK: Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story With Bam Adebayo From De'Aaron Fox's Wedding

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum posted a video to his Instagram story with Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo from De'Aaron Fox's wedding.

The video was shared on Twitter by ClutchPoints.

ClutchPoints: "Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo turning up to T-Pain at De'Aaron Fox's wedding"

Tatum and the Celtics ironically beat the Adebayo and the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals this past season.

The series was incredible, and went all the way to a Game 7 in Miami, but the Celtics were able to prevail on the road.

In 2020, the Heat had beaten the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

They ended up losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the bubble in Orlando, Florida.

This past season, the Celtics got their revenge, but they also lost in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics squared off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and they won Game 1 on the road in California.

However, the Warriors would rally back to win four out of five games, and win the series in Game 6.

This was the fourth time in the last eight seasons that Curry and the Warriors captured an NBA Championship.

They missed the NBA Playoffs in 2020 and 2021, but prior to that they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles.

Both Tatum and the Celtics and Adebayo and the Heat will likely be contenders once again next season.

The two teams have a great mix of young and veteran talent.