LOOK: Jimmy Butler Made A Post To Instagram On Tuesday

Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler made a post to Instagram on Tuesday. The star guard has also played for the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers.
On Tuesday, Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler made a post to Instagram. 

Butler is coming off a very solid season where he made the sixth All-Star Game of his career.   

The Heat were the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in five games.  

In the second-round, they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.  

However, they fell to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals in a Game 7 on their home floor in Miami.  

The Celtics would end up losing in the NBA Finals to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.  

Butler signed with the Heat in the summer of 2019 after playing part of a season for the 76ers. 

With the Heat, he has helped them make the NBA Playoffs three times in a row, and they have been to the Conference Finals in two out of the last three seasons. 

In 2020, they beat the Celtics in the Conference Finals, and made the NBA Finals.

They would then lose to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Butler has been one of the best players in the NBA over the last eight seasons. 

From 2015-18, he made the All-Star Game four times in a row with the Bulls and the Timberwolves. 

He will turn 33-years-old before the new season begins, but he still appears to be in the prime of his career. 

