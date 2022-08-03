Skip to main content

LOOK: Jimmy Butler's Instagram Story On Wednesday

Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler posted several things to his Instagram story on Wednesday. The Heat were the first seed in the Eastern Conference, but lost to the Boston Celtics in the Conference Finals.
On Wednesday, Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler posted several things to his Instagram story. 

One of the photos he posted can be seen in the screenshot captured below.

Jimmy Butler's Instagram Story 

Butler is coming off a fantastic season where he made the sixth NBA All-Star Game of his career.  

The former Maquette star averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.  

He also averaged a very impressive 1.6 steals per game.  

The Heat finished the regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in five games. 

In the second-round, they beat Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (Butler's former team) in six games. 

However, they lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. 

The Celtics beat the Heat in a Game 7 on their home floor in Miami, Florida. 

After beating the Heat, the Celtics would go on to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. 

The Warriors won the series in Game 6 to take home their fourth NBA Championship in just the last eight seasons. 

As for Butler, he signed with the Heat in the summer of 2019, and they have been one of the best teams in the league since he arrived.

In 2020, they beat the Celtics in the Conference Finals and went to the NBA Finals where they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. 

They have been to the NBA Playoffs in all three seasons that Butler has been with the franchise.  

