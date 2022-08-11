LOOK: Kevin Durant's Instagram Story With A Message To LeBron James

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant made a post to his Instagram story with a message to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Thursday

Durant posted a photo from Complex Sneakers of James' kids wearing the Lakers star's new signature shoe.

Durant wrote in the caption: "No disrespect to the other joints but these may rival the 1's and the 3's as the best in your collection @kingjames."

Durant and James are two of the best players to ever play in the NBA, and have been two of the most popular players over the last decade.

They have faced off in the NBA Finals three different times over their careers.

In 2012, James and the Miami Heat knocked off Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That was the first championship for James, and the first time that Durant had ever made the NBA Finals.

In 2017 and 2018, Durant and the Golden State Warriors beat James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in back-to-back seasons and Durant won the NBA Finals MVP Award both times.

Right now, James is on the Lakers, and he is heading into his fifth season with the franchise next season.

He signed there in the summer of 2018, and they won the NBA Championship in 2020 over the Heat.

As for Durant, he has been with the Nets since the summer of 2019.

There have been a lot of rumors swirling about the 12-time NBA All-Star as of late.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Earlier this week, Shams Charania of The Athletic had a big report about Durant and the Nets.

Charania: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."

Durant is a two-time NBA Champion, and James is a four-time NBA Champion.