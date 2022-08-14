LOOK: Kyle Kuzma Just Tweeted A Photo

On Sunday afternoon, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma tweeted out a photo.

Kuzma just finished up his fifth season in the NBA, and first playing for the Wizards.

He averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.

The rebounds and assists were both career-highs.

However, the Wizards had a tough season and finished the year as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.

Bradley Beal missed a large chunk of the season due to injury, but at the trading deadline they picked up former All-Star Kristaps Porzingis.

Next season they will have an intriguing big-three of Kuzma, Beal and Porzingis.

Prior to the Wizards, Kuzma began his career on the Los Angeles Lakers.

He played in Los Angeles for four seasons, and in 2020 he helped them win the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat in the NBA's bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

In 2019, at the age of 23, he averaged a career-high 19.1 points per contest with the Lakers.

He has been a really talented scorer since he came into the NBA.

As a rookie, he averaged a very respectable 16.1 points per contest.

He was selected with the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, so he has definitely outperformed the spot he was drafted at.

At just 27-years-old, he is entering the prime years of his career, and there is definitely a chance that he could make an All-Star Game at some point soon.