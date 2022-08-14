Skip to main content
LOOK: Kyle Kuzma Just Tweeted A Photo With An Amazing Quote

LOOK: Kyle Kuzma Just Tweeted A Photo With An Amazing Quote

On Sunday afternoon, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma tweeted out a photo. Kuzma has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, and helped them win the NBA Championship in 2020.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday afternoon, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma tweeted out a photo.

Kuzma just finished up his fifth season in the NBA, and first playing for the Wizards.

He averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.

The rebounds and assists were both career-highs.  

However, the Wizards had a tough season and finished the year as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.

Bradley Beal missed a large chunk of the season due to injury, but at the trading deadline they picked up former All-Star Kristaps Porzingis. 

Next season they will have an intriguing big-three of Kuzma, Beal and Porzingis. 

Prior to the Wizards, Kuzma began his career on the Los Angeles Lakers. 

He played in Los Angeles for four seasons, and in 2020 he helped them win the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat in the NBA's bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. 

In 2019, at the age of 23, he averaged a career-high 19.1 points per contest with the Lakers. 

He has been a really talented scorer since he came into the NBA. 

As a rookie, he averaged a very respectable 16.1 points per contest. 

He was selected with the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, so he has definitely outperformed the spot he was drafted at.

At just 27-years-old, he is entering the prime years of his career, and there is definitely a chance that he could make an All-Star Game at some point soon. 

USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel7 minutes ago
USATSI_18047516_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Kyle Kuzma Just Tweeted A Photo

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17973496_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Jae Crowder Comments On Antonio Brown's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_10787551_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Lance Stephenson Comments On LeBron James' IG Post

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_12639150_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Michael B. Jordan Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar48 minutes ago
USATSI_18057794_168388303_lowres (1)
News

LOOK: Kevin Love Posted Something To Instagram

By Ben Stinar58 minutes ago
USATSI_8392679_168388303_lowres (1)
News

WATCH: James Banks Dunks On 4x NBA All-Star James Banks At AEBL

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18198561_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Sign 2 New Players

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
EBdx5FMXoAE2Bwe
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 14 - "Dream Team II" Wins World Championship of Basketball

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago