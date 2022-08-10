LOOK: Kyrie Irving Made A Post To Instagram On Wednesday

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving made a post to Instagram.

Irving wrote in the caption: "Mother Earth Members ♾ I love Art!"

Irving is coming off another stellar season where he averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

This was his third season playing for the Nets after signing there in the summer of 2019.

Prior to the Nets, he played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

He began his career in Cleveland, and won the NBA Championship with the team in 2106.

After the Cavs, he was traded to the Celtics in the summer of 2017.

He then played for Boston for two seasons before signing with the Nets.

Kevin Durant also signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but missed the first season due to injury.

In the two seasons, that they have played with the Nets, they have won just one playoff series which has been a major disappointment.

Over the offseason, there has been a lot of drama around the Nets.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Earlier this week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported big news about Durant and the Nets.

Charania: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."