LOOK: Kyrie Irving Tweeted Something On Wednesday

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet.

Irving: "Kean University 7pm More than a Run H.S Allstar Game Catch you there A11Even Tribe"

The 2011 first overall pick is coming off another stellar individual season averaging 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

He also shout an incredible 46.9% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range.

However, the Nets as a team did not have a very good season.

They had been a preseason favorite to win the NBA Championship.

Instead, they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and had to play in the play-in tournament just to make the NBA Playoffs.

They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers to secure the seventh seed, and then faced off with the Boston Celtics in the first-round.

The Celtics swept the Nets, which was a major surprise that the Nets were unable to win just one game during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Irving played for the Celtics for two seasons before signing with the Nets in the summer of 2019.

With the Nets, he has won just one playoff series (2021 against the Celtics).

Prior to playing for the Celtics, Irving had spent his entire career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and in 2016 with LeBron James they won the NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors.

This offseason, there have been a lot of rumors about the future of the Nets superstars.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."