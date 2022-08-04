LOOK: Kyrie Irving's Instagram Post To Signer Chris Brown

Recently, Kyrie Irving posted to his Instagram story a message for singer Chris Brown.

Kyrie Irving's Instagram Story

Irving: "@chrisbrownoffical Keep being Great brother!"

Irving is one of the best players in the NBA, and he is coming off a season where he averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

Unfortunately, the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics went all the way to the NBA Finals where they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games.

That was the fourth title in the last eight seasons for the Warriors.

As for Irving and the Nets, the superstar guard signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 with Kevin Durant.

The pairing was seen as two of the greatest players of all-time joining forces.

Irving won an NBA Championship with the LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Meanwhile, Durant was coming off winning two NBA Championships in 2017 and 2018 with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Yet, with the Nets they have played two seasons together, and have only won just one playoff series.

This past season, they had been seen as a contender to win the NBA Championship, and they did not even win a single playoff game in 2022.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Both players are still on the Nets, but it will be interesting to see what the roster looks like when training camp begins.