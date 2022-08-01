LOOK: Kyrie Irving's Instagram Story On Monday

On Monday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving posted to his Instagram story.

The two posts can be seen in the screenshots below.

Kyrie Irving's Instagram story

Kyrie Irving's Instagram story

Irving has been one of the best players in the entire NBA since being drafted with the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke.

He began his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers when they were not a good team.

However, in the summer 2014, LeBron James left the Miami Heat to return to Cleveland.

Irving would play three seasons with James, and they made the NBA Finals all three times.

The first season they lost to the Golden State Warriors, but Irving got hurt.

In 2016, Irving and James helped lead the Cavs to the NBA Championship over the Warriors in the greatest comeback in the history of the Finals.

They had trailed 3-1, but rallied back to win three straight games and secure the title.

The following season they once again lost to the Warriors in the Finals.

After that, Irving was sent in a trade to the Boston Celtics where he played for two seasons.

In the summer of 2019, Irving signed with the Nets (so did Kevin Durant).

With the Nets, there has been a lot more drama than winning.

Durant did not play in the first season due to injury, but in the last two seasons Irving and Durant have only won just one playoff series.

In fact, Durant requested a trade from the Nets on June 30, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."