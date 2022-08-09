LOOK: LeBron James' Latest Instagram Post

Skip to main content
Recently, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a post to Instagram. The four-time NBA Champion has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.
Recently, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a post to Instagram.

James captioned his five photos by writing: "So so excited for James and his family to represent our @ipromiseschool and @ljfamfoundation at @nascar today!!! Thank you @rfkracing for this unbelievable experience and best of luck to @c_buescher and the No. 17 on the track. Let’s go!! 🙏🏾💚👑" 

James is 37-year-old, and just finished up playing in his 19th season in the NBA. 

Even at his age, he is still one of the top-ten players in the world without question.

Last season, he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

Unfortunately, the Lakers did not have a good season.

They went just 33-49, and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament, which was a major surprise.

The team also had Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard. 

James signed with Los Angeles in the summer of 2018. 

In the four seasons that he has played there, they have missed the NBA Playoffs twice, lost in the first-round once and in 2020 they won the NBA Championship.

James is a four-time NBA Champion. 

He won his first two titles of his career when he played with Dwyane Wade on the Miami Heat. 

His third title came when he returned to Cleveland for his second stint with the Cavaliers. 

They won the 2016 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors. 

